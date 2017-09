GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sheryl Crow did more than perform for the annual summer concert series at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park during her visit in July, the singer also filmed a music video for her new song “Roller Skate.”

In the new music video, released on September 7, the singer is shown roller skating around the park and near The American Horse sculpture.

Crow has performed at the sculpture park a number of time during the summer concert series.