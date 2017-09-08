St. Julian Winery is ready for you at the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leigh Ann is live in Paw Paw, Michigan to give you a preview of the Wine and Harvest Festival happening today through Sunday the 10th. The festival offers something for everyone, even the kids, with tastings and tours for wine enthusiasts. St. Julian Winery and Distillery, our "Wine Down Wednesday" partner, is a must-stop for those attending!

St. Julian Winery will be offering wine, cider, and spirit tastings along with beer, wine and cider by the glass. There will be fabulous food, wine slushies, and a great deal for you Smart Shoppers: 20% off cases and 25% off for wine club.

The festival offers carnival rides, a parade, and fireworks for the family. You can take part in a grape stomping competition, kayak race, or 5K race if you feel like getting active. Live music will be playing all weekend long.

Want to see more video? You can see Leigh Ann showcase some of the cool gear at the festival (an insulated wine purse?) and learn more about the types of cider being featured.