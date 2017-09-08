Suspect tackled on top of moving van during police chase

DETROIT, Mich. — A murder suspect that was being sought by police was eventually taken into custody after being tackled on top of a moving van following a lengthy chase.

WJBK reports the chase began around 12:30 p.m. Friday on I-75.

The chase weaved on and off the highway several times before the suspect’s vehicle got a flat tire. At that point the suspect got out of his vehicle, hopped the center median and ran towards oncoming traffic.

The suspect hopped on top of a van coming towards him in an apparent attempt at evading officers hot on his tail. One of the officers was quick to follow him up the hood of the van and promptly tackled him to the ground.

Police tell WJBK the suspect is wanted for a homicide.

Video is courtesy of WJBK.