Vehicle collides with empty school bus, killing two people

Posted 9:34 AM, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 09:36AM, September 8, 2017

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — The driver and passenger of a vehicle were killed Friday morning after their vehicle collided with a Mt. Pleasant School bus on Weidman Road just west of Whiteville Road.

According to police the bus was stopping to pick up a student when the vehicle rear ended the bus.

The two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver was the only one on board and was not injured during this incident.

Police are still investigating this incident and the names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

