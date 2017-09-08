Zeeland East pitched a shutout Friday night, 49-0 over the Hamilton Hawkeyes.
Zeeland East 49, Hamilton 0
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 2
-
Zimmermann leads Tigers to soggy 2-0 win over Yankees
-
Kent City 49, Comstock 20
-
Coopersville 35, Hamilton 31
-
Bakita and Book Week 3
-
-
Schoolcraft 41, Fennville 0
-
East Grand Rapids 38, Forest Hills Northern 20
-
Division Two Track and Field State Finals