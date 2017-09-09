× Anonymous donor gives $1 million to West Catholic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic High School received a donation of $1 million this week thanks to an anonymous donor.

We’re told the man also plans to include the school in his will, but would like to have some of the money put to good use while he can still see its benefits.

The donation will go towards tuition assistance, facility needs, and aiding teachers with supplies and equipment.

“It will do so much for the West Catholic community. His generosity will impact the students in so many positive ways,” Jill VanderEnde, the Director of Development said.

The donor says he chose to make the donation because he was raised in a Catholic home and was always taught to give back. He also said he wants everyone who wants a Catholic education to be able to have one.