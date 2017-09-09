FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Autopsy: Officer had anti-depressant in system before crash

Posted 5:50 AM, September 9, 2017

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — An autopsy shows that a western Michigan police officer had the prescription antidepressant paroxetine and caffeine in his system at the time his patrol car crashed into a tree.

MLive.com reports Friday that a Michigan State Police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request says Norton Shores officer Jonathan Ginka's blood tested positive for the substances.

Paroxetine is used to treat depression, anxiety disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Ginka was traveling at 46 mph and didn't brake until the last second before his cruiser struck the tree on May 10, killing him. He was wearing a seat belt. His death was ruled accidental.

State police said last month that the cause of the crash remained unknown.

