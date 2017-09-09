Featured fugitives arrested following profiles on West Michigan’s Most Wanted

WEST MICHIGAN – Federal authorities with the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force say four fugitives recently featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted have been arrested in recent weeks.

Ante Andrew Webb, 41, was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in July after a warrant was issued for his arrest for a parole violation. Webb had avoided arrest since March after serving time for check fraud, armed robbery and drug offenses. Federal authorities say Webb was taken into custody by Benton Township Police in Berrien County about a week ago. Details of the arrest weren’t immediately disclosed.

Luke Brewster, 37, was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in June after a warrant was issued for his arrest for a parole violation. Brewster, with ties to the Grand Rapids area, was wanted in connection to a child abuse investigation. He was arrested by Task Force Officers with the U.S. Marshals in Kent County on Tuesday.

Larry Alford was also first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in June after a warrant was issued for a missed court appearance concerning drug charges. Alford also has past accusations of larceny and shoplifting on his record. Federal authorities say he was arrested in mid-July by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department.

Darwin Buford was featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in late July. He was wanted on a parole violation following prior convictions for sexual assault, resisting arrest and unarmed robbery. Federal authorities say he was arrested by Muskegon Heights Police in August. He remains in custody in the Muskegon County Jail as his case moves forward in the court system.