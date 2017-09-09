Group planning to protest Paw Paw Redskins during wine festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich. --If you plan on attending the Wine and Harvest Festival this weekend in Paw Paw, you can expect to see a group of protesters calling for the removal of the school's Redskins mascot.

Protesters tell FOX 17 they are planning a 'Walk of Freedom' through the downtown area starting at 12 p.m. Saturday.

The group says it plans to pass out information material on how you can support Senate Bill 487 which calls for the removal of the Redskins mascot from public schools.

This is not the first time protests have broke out over the school's mascot in Paw Paw. Closer to Kent County, you'll remember the Belding school board ended up switching its mascot over outcry from Redskins to the Black Knight.