GRPD searching for suspects after 2 men shot, killed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids police are investigating after two men were found shot to death early Saturday morning.

Police were flagged down in the area of Division and Graham Streets just before 2 a.m. after a car ended up crashing into some trees.

When officers approached the car, they found a man, 27, shot to death of an apparent gunshot wound.

Moments later, they found another man, 23, in the parking lot of the Big Save store also dead of a gunshot wound.

At last check, no suspects are in custody and no description is available.

If you know anything about this case you are being asked to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer.