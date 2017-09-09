FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

GRPD searching for suspects after 2 men shot, killed

Posted 5:25 AM, September 9, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27AM, September 9, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids police are investigating after two men were found shot to death early Saturday morning.

Police were flagged down in the area of Division and Graham Streets just before 2 a.m. after a car ended up crashing into some trees.

When officers approached the car, they found a man, 27, shot to death of an apparent gunshot wound.

Moments later, they found another man, 23, in the parking lot of the Big Save store also dead of a gunshot wound. Police believe he was ejected from the car during the crash.

Police at the scene say they believe the two men were shot at a different location and tried driving to the hospital before crashing the car.

At last check, no suspects are in custody and no description is available.

If you know anything about this case you are being asked to call Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment