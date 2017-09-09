Irma spins up funnel clouds, tornado in Florida

MIAMI, FL: The city skyline is seen as the National Hurricane Center releases its prediction that the 2017 hurricane season will be above-average on May 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images,

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Irma is starting to spin up funnel clouds and at least one tornado, leading to warnings for parts of South Florida.

The National Weather Service in Miami posted on Twitter Saturday evening that a tornado had touched the ground in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Oakland Park. It wasn’t immediately clear how much damaged was caused.

Tornado warnings have been issued for Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach and Sunrise in Broward County, as well as parts of nearby Palm Beach and Hendry Counties.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Rick Scott is urging Floridians to be “patient” and not quickly rush back to their homes once Irma passes. He says the massive storm is likely to cause widespread damage and that people should stay away until they are told by local officials that they can return.

