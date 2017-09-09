Know the Law – Michigan Driver’s Licenses Changes
-
Know the Law – Michigan Driver Responsibility Fee
-
New legislation aims to get rid of concealed pistol licenses
-
Know the Law – Michigan’s ‘Move Over’ Law
-
New Michigan driver’s license will be required for domestic air travel
-
Michigan House passes bills on concealed pistol licenses
-
-
Lawmakers consider rare veto override of trade-in tax bill
-
Know the Law – New Michigan Motorcycle Laws
-
Michigan: No personal data will be given to Trump commission
-
Concealed carry without a permit in MI? Here’s where it’s already allowed
-
“Move Over” the message from police after shocking accident video
-
-
Know the Law – Uninsured vs. underinsured motorist coverages
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 23
-
Michigan Legislature approves anti-genital mutilation bills