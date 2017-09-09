Lady Gaga says she’s taking a ‘rest’ from music after tour

Posted 8:48 PM, September 9, 2017, by

Actress/recording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 27th Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 23, 2016 in Century City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — Lady Gaga says that she’s planning to take a “rest” from music and “slow down for a moment for some healing.”

The pop star was at in Toronto on Friday for a pair of concerts and to premiere a Netflix documentary about herself, “Gaga: Five Foot Two.” The film, playing at the Toronto International Film Festival, chronicles her life, February’s Super Bowl performance and her struggle with chronic pain.

Gaga teared up speaking to reporters about her health issues. “It’s hard,” she said, “but it’s liberating too.”

She later told The Associated Press that she will finish her current tour, which runs through December, and then take some time for herself.

“When this tour is over I will take a little downtime from myself, and then I’ll get back to doing what I love,” she said. “I’m never not making music. I’m never not creating. I just am excited to spend some time reflecting on that past ten years and getting excited about what I want to create next.”

The singer said at the earlier press conference that she’ll still be creating during a break from music. “It doesn’t mean I don’t have some things up my sleeve,” said Gaga.

Gaga recently shot a remake of “A Star is Born,” co-starring Bradley Cooper.

