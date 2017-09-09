× Missing Wyoming mother now featured on billboard

WYOMING, Mich. — As the family of the missing Ana Carrillo continues to search for her following her disappearance last Sunday, a billboard has been set up to help spread the word.

The billboard is part of a series of missing people from Michigan and is located just south of 36th Street on the northbound side of US 131.

Carrillo’s family and police have searched extensively for her without any clues after she went missing nearly a week ago . Police say her car was found abandoned at a Wyoming church.

Friends and family have identified her ex-boyfriend to FOX 17 as Andrew Hudson. Jail records indicate both were arrested Friday by officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Andrew’s father, Lyle Hudson, is being held on a felony obstruction of justice charge, according to state police records.

Carrillo is described as being 5’2″ tall, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostale sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.