Robinette’s now open for season with Curious George-themed corn maze

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you are in the Fall spirit and ready to hit the apple orchard, Robinette’s corn maze is now officially open and this year it’s Curious George-themed.

There is actually an event Saturday dubbed ‘Curiosity Day‘ for you to go and check it out from 12 – 4 p.m.

Owners tell us the maze is 6.5 acres big and will be open through the end of October.

Admission is free but each attraction costs a different amount.

While you’re there you can get a glass of their homemade apple cider and of course their pumpkin donuts.

This year’s theme celebrates the 75th anniversary of Curious George.