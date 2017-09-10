1 killed and 1 seriously hurt in Ionia County motorcycle crash

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcycle rider died and a passenger was critically injured in a Saturday evening crash on Long Lake Road.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the accident on Long Lake Road near Hock Road in Otisco Township. The investigation showed that Michael Warner, 52, of Belding, was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Long Lake Road when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck several small sapling-sized trees and a traffic sign.

Warner was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Belding, was airlifted by Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where she was listed in critical condition Sunday.