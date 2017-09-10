× 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Fifth Third Ball Park

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — September 11th is not forgotten in West Michigan, nor are those who lost their lives to the terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

Saturday, the annual ‘Grand Rapids Memorial Stair Climb’ was held at Fifth Third Ball Park. It is done as a way to honor and remember those firefighters, police officers, and medical personnel who died that day.

The participants, most firefighters in full gear, were carrying cards with the name of one of the 343 firefighters who died during the September 11th attacks. They would ring a bell and say the name of the fallen hero as a way to honor and remember them.

Lance Korhorn, a Cascade Township Firefighter, told Fox 17 that they have been doing this event for the past 10 years.

This year organizers were hoping to raise $7,000.