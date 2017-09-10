9/11 tributes and events planned for Monday

Posted 7:56 PM, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:14PM, September 10, 2017
WEST MICHIGAN — Events are planned across West Michigan to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

Kent County:

9/11 Community Day of Remembrance  — Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum —  begins at 7:05 a.m. (events planned all day)

American Red Cross Blood Drive  —  Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Open House –– Fire Station 1 — Ada -6 p.m.-8 p.m. (Refreshments will be served and a piece of the Twin Towers will be on display)

Ottawa County:

Patriot Day — Grand Haven American Legion Post  — 8:50 a.m.  (includes motorcade ride)

Barry County:

9/11 Tribute — Middleville Legion Post — 8:45 a.m.

Muskegon County: 

9/11 Tribute and Memorial Service — Muskegon -10:30 a .m. – 1:30 p.m.

If you know of any other happenings throughout the day send the event details to news@fox17online.com 

 

 

 

 

 

