A sunny and pleasant Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry as high pressure moves into West Michigan and will stay in demand for several days. Temperatures start off chilly, but warm up into the lower 70s this afternoon. We will continue to have clear skies overnight allowing for cooler temperatures. On average temperatures will drop back tonight into the middle to upper 40s.

Sunshine and dry conditions are expected to stay in West Michigan through most of the forecast. More clouds work into the area starting on Tuesday and temperatures will slowly warm towards the upper 70s. We will work slightly above average by the middle and end of the work week as West Michigan should have afternoon high temperatures around 76 degrees for this time of year. Wednesday we have a small chance for some isolated showers before working back towards sunshine.