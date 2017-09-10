Deputies searching for suspected thieves

Posted 5:18 AM, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:38AM, September 10, 2017

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Silent Observer in Kent County is hoping you can help them track down these two women.

They're accused of stealing headphones and cell phone cases from a store in Grandville at the end of August.

Please call Grandville Police or Silent Observer if you have any information.

1 Comment

  • steve

    Is there a good reason why the police waited two weeks before this was made public? Seems to me that the same thing happened in Wyoming a while ago. Why the delay? I’d think that an earlier heads up would get a better response.

    Reply