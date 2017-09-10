Deputies searching for suspected thieves

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Silent Observer in Kent County is hoping you can help them track down these two women.
They're accused of stealing headphones and cell phone cases from a store in Grandville at the end of August.
Please call Grandville Police or Silent Observer if you have any information.
1 Comment
steve
Is there a good reason why the police waited two weeks before this was made public? Seems to me that the same thing happened in Wyoming a while ago. Why the delay? I’d think that an earlier heads up would get a better response.