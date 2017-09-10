× Kalamazoo woman reported missing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say Tamara Dressler, 34, of Kalamazoo, has been missing since Saturday night.

Dressler was reportedly last seen leaving a friend’s home and her family’s attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful.

According to a press release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, Tamara was last seen driving her van, a Silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country. Authorities confirm the vehicle displays a Michigan license plate AMR-571. The vehicle also is missing the rear bumper.

Call police if you have seen her or know where she is.