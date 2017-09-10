Kalamazoo woman reported missing

Posted 9:21 PM, September 10, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say Tamara Dressler, 34, of Kalamazoo, has been missing since Saturday night.

Dressler was reportedly last seen leaving a friend’s home and her family’s attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful.

According to a press release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, Tamara was last seen driving her van, a Silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country.  Authorities confirm the vehicle displays a Michigan license plate AMR-571.  The vehicle also is missing the rear bumper.

Call police if you have seen her or know where she is.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s