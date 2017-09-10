Manhunt underway for fugitive accused of arson, fleeing police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BANGOR, Mich. -- Officials with the Bangor Police Department in Van Buren County are on the hunt for a man wanted on several warrants for allegedly committing multiple crimes and then running away from police.

Dominick Wheeler, 21, is wanted after allegedly breaking into a laundromat, stealing money, and setting it on fire before cops arrested him. During the time he was in the back of the squad car he broke out from the car and took off on foot.

Police say he is wanted of several felony charges and has warrants out for his arrest.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the fire at the laundromat or how Wheeler made entry. The Bangor Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire but damage is extensive.

Any information on the suspect's whereabouts or information on this case can be forwarded to the Bangor Police Department by calling (269) 657-3101.