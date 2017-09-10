Meijer launching home delivery service rewards program

Posted 7:09 AM, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 07:26AM, September 10, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Meijer has announced some incentives for those who use their home delivery service for groceries.

Customers can now earn mPerks rewards each time they get groceries delivered.

All you have to do is sign up for m perks or if you are already a perk member link your account with your ship account.

The rewards can be earned and used on items across the entire store.

If you have not used Meijer's delivery service yet, you can sign up for a membership for $99  a year and get *unlimited deliveries on orders more than $35.

1 Comment