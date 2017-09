IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia Department of Public Safety needs your help tracking down the owner of a lost ring.

Police uploaded photos of the ring to their Facebook page this week. It’s a ring from Ionia schools – from the class of 2008.

It’s a silver ring with a red gemstone and two hearts on each side. Inside it has the initials “M.D.M” engraved.

No word on where the ring was found but if you know who it may belong to call the IDPS at (616) 527-4431.