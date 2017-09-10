× Suspect sought after robbery at Citgo station in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is being sought after a Citgo station was robbed early Sunday morning.

At 3:24 a.m. Sunday, Kent County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a robbery at the Citgo station at 4558 West River Drive NE. The investigation showed that a male suspect entered the store and demanded all the money from the cash register. He did not display a weapon but kept his hands in his pockets.

The man left the store after the clerk gave him money.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male of unknown age with a small build who is shorter than average. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans at the time.

Deputies said it is possible he drove off in a dark colored SUV of unknown make and model.

Anybody who has any information about this incident should call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6100 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.