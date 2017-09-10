Trucks from Michigan loading up and heading to Florida

Posted 10:24 PM, September 10, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – As millions across Florida hunker down for hurricane Irma, people in West Michigan are gearing up to help in relief efforts.

B & B Trucking in Kalamazoo is holding a truck loading relief effort. They’re taking donations for essential things like water, batteries, sunscreen, and other non-perishable items.

“We are looking for generators. Somebody dropped off four generators yesterday,” says Josh Borter, B & B Trucking. “We’re looking for tarps, we’re looking for work gloves. These are all items that are badly needed down there.”

They hope to load up as many trucks as they can fill. They plan on sending out the first truck down to Florida on Monday.

“We have some volunteers that are going to actually go down there and be feet on the ground,”  says Josh Thompson, ‘Hands Up’ Foundation. “But we’re just trying to do the best we can.”

The truck will be available for drop offs Sunday, from 9:00 am till 5:00 pm, at 6147 Technology drive in Kalamazoo.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s