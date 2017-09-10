West Catholic Falcons fight for win over Zeeland W. Dux

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- Zeeland West and West Catholic faced off on Saturday evening in Zeeland.

The Dux made it close in the third quarter off a 49-yard touchdown by Chase Peddie, but the Falcons eventually pulled away in the 4th quarter for the 17-6 win.

"This is a really good program to beat tonight, and we're very fortunate to come away with the win," Coach Hyland said. "They are well coached, and nothing is easy against these guys."

Quarterback Gaetano Vallone agreed. "We knew they were gonna be a good team coming in, and we just had to work hard in practice and do the right things and critique some things from our loss two weeks ago, and we really worked on those, and it showed here tonight."