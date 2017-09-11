1917 Steam Engine up for auction in Fennville Tuesday

Posted 1:22 PM, September 11, 2017, by

Photo from Orbitbid.com - 1917 Steam Engine

FENNVILLE, Mich. – A rare 1917 steam engine will be on the auction block Tuesday in Allegan County.

Orbitbid.com is auctioning off a 1917 Case Steam Engine in a one-day online auction.  The engine is an item in the estate sale of the late Ernie Diekema.

The auction will take place at 6180 Riverside Drive in Fennville. Also included will be a 1931 Chevy Coupe, a 1927 GMC 2-ton truck, a 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee Tractor and several other items like vintage gas engines, steam whistles and tools.

For more, visit Orbitbid.com or call 616-560-0839.

