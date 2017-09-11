× AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 7 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week as the effects of hurricanes on fuel supplies are felt.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.69 per gallon. That’s about 48 cents more than at the same point last year.

Gas prices climbed last week during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which cut U.S. refining capacity, and in anticipation of Hurricane Irma’s impact.

The lowest average price in Michigan was about $2.66 per gallon in the Detroit area. The highest was about $2.76 per gallon in the Traverse City area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.