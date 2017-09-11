Candid Conversations: Educating women about breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While most people are aware of breast cancer, they may not know just how prevalent it is, especially among African American and Hispanic women.

Spectrum Health Community Relations Specialist Belanda Cunningham discusses breast cancer and a special event to promote greater awareness and understanding of the disease.

Candid Conversations is an event that takes place every year where women with breast cancer, or affected by breast cancer, can come and educate themselves on the disease as well as listen to the stories of other women.

The event will feature breast cancer advocate Susan Ford Bales, daughter of former First Lady Betty Ford. Guests can also hear from Emmy Rickert, who will share her story of breast cancer diagnosis.

Community health experts will also be there to share information on breast cancer genetics, risks and living life as a survivor.

Candid Conversations will be on Wednesday October 18 at East Kentwood High School Fine Arts Auditorium.

To register for the event, visit spectrumhealth.org/betty-ford-event.

If you've been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, call 1-855-SHCANCER.