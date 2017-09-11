Rowland reaches 1,000 win plateau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ODESSA, Mich -- Lakewood volleyball coach Kellie Rowland collected he 1,000th win as head coach of the the Lakewood volleyball team Saturday as the Vikings went 3-1 at the East Kentwood tournament.

"What I`ve tried to teach them in life is what it`s all about" Rowland said. "Never backing down. Standing strong and making Lakewood something you can be very proud of, that`s what that thousandth win means."

Rowland is the 10th coach in state history to get to 1,000 wins.

She has led Lakewood to the 2012 class B state championship, 2 runner-up finishes and 10 regional titles in 22 seasons.