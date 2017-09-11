Sexual assault reported on GVSU campus

Posted 10:14 PM, September 11, 2017, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University police are investigating a reported sexual assault on the Allendale campus over the weekend.

Authorities say in a Monday alert sent to GVSU students that the assault  happened between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Hoobler and Frey residence halls.  The incident was reported to police at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say in the alert that a group of five or six males approached a woman, and one of them sexually assaulted her. The group then reportedly ran away, heading in a southwest direction.

Police describe the suspect in this incident as a white man who is roughly 6’1″ or 6’2″ tall with a thin build and wavy brown hair.  He was wearing brown shorts, a red jacket and a hat at the time of the reported assault, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Grand Valley State University Police Department at 616-331-3255.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s