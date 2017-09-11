Sexual assault reported on GVSU campus

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University police are investigating a reported sexual assault on the Allendale campus over the weekend.

Authorities say in a Monday alert sent to GVSU students that the assault happened between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Hoobler and Frey residence halls. The incident was reported to police at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say in the alert that a group of five or six males approached a woman, and one of them sexually assaulted her. The group then reportedly ran away, heading in a southwest direction.

Police describe the suspect in this incident as a white man who is roughly 6’1″ or 6’2″ tall with a thin build and wavy brown hair. He was wearing brown shorts, a red jacket and a hat at the time of the reported assault, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Grand Valley State University Police Department at 616-331-3255.