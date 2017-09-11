Son and father charged with lying to police in missing woman case

WYOMING, Mich. – A father and a son were arraigned Monday morning on charges of lying to police while they investigate a missing person, and for the first time since the disappearance of Ana Carrillo, court documents indicated the investigation could possible be a homicide case.

Carrillo, a 35-year-old mother, has been missing for over a week. Her car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a Wyoming church.

Andrew Hudson, Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend and father to three of her children, and Andrew’s father, Lyle Hudson, were charged with giving false information to police. The charges are felonies and in a Monday press release, police officially named Andrew Hudson as a suspect, citing foul play.

Court documents obtained after their arraignments Monday indicate that police are investigating the case as a homicide/possible kidnapping. That language was listed in Lyle Hudson’s charge, which also included vague nods to his knowledge of a camera, and communication with his son.

Both men pleaded ‘not guility.’ The judge set their bonds at $50,000.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Carrillo’s family has also set up a Go Fund Me account, which you can donate to by clicking here.