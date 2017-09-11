Soul Pose’s ‘Happiest Yoga on the Planet’ coming back to Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The happiest yoga on the planet is making it's way to Grand Rapids for its second year.

Soul Pose Yoga will host four different sessions for yogis of all skill levels. From beginner to advanced poses, everyone will be able to enjoy a good workout and relaxed mind under black lights.

There will be plenty of neon paint to decorate skin and yoga mats so the crowd glows under the black lights.

The 11:30 a.m. session is currently sold out, but there are still spaces available for 8:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30.

Soul Pose Yoga is happening at DeVos Place on Saturday, September 23.

Tickets cost $20, and can be bought at registration at soulpose.com.