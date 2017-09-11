Spartans Happy Heading Into Bye Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State held on to win 28-14 over Western Michigan on Saturday and move to 2-0 on the year before heading into their bye week this week.

The team feels good about their performance and will look to improve even more before hosting Notre Dame in two weeks.

