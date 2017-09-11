Spring Lake Township board votes against ‘No Wake Zone’ proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Spring Lake Township made waves Monday by voting against a measure that would have put a "No Wake Zone" in a small section of the Grand River.

It's a thought that had the community split on what to do about large wakes on parts of the river. The proposal would have made a 26-foot rule where boats that large would have had to slow down enough to reduce the size of wakes.

"Biggest concern as far as I'm concerned is good old Mother Nature," said Spring Lake Township supervisor John Nash. "The water is very high. Lake MIchigan is high, Spring Lake is high, the river is high... The second biggest problem is insensitive people in big boats. We're talking about a few people that come by full board and cause very large wakes."

Despite voting against the measure Monday, the board says the idea can be revisited.