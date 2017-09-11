× Suspect allegedly robs Speedway gas station, flees on foot

THREE OAKS, Mich. — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Speedway gas station on West Ash Street in Three Oaks.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’3″ and weighing approximately 180 pounds. Police report he was last seen wearing a tan shirt and a neon green, yellow baseball hat.

Fleeing on foot, police were unsuccessful in tracking the suspect with a K9 unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Officer.