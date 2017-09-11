Suspect leads officers on 20-minute pursuit, loaded handgun found in vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect led police on almost a 20-minute car chase after officers attempted to arrest him near the 1300 block of Fox Ridge in Kalamazoo.
After finally coming to a stop, the suspect, identified only as a 27-year-old man — was arrested without incident.
According to police, a loaded 40 caliber handgun and an open container of alcohol were found in the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect faces charges of home invasion, operating while intoxicated, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and fleeing and eluding.
