Suspect leds officers on 20-minute pursuit, loaded handgun found in vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect led police on almost a 20-minute car chase after officers attempted to arrest him near the 1300 block of Fox Ridge in Kalamazoo.

After finally coming to a stop, the suspect, 27, was arrested without incident.

According to police, a loaded 40 caliber handgun and an open container of alcohol were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect faces charges of home invasion, operating while intoxicated, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and fleeing and eluding.