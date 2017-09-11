Swarms of flying insects reported throughout West Michigan

Photo Gallery
WEST MICHIGAN — Swarms of flying bugs seen around West Michigan are creating a buzz on social media.
Several people took to Facebook Monday to talk about the swarms, which were reported throughout Kent and Ottawa counties.
People reported seeing the bugs, which some labeled as flying ants, in Grandville, Jenison and Allendale, among other locations.
The reports were similar to recent ones in Detroit. WDIV reports that swarms of flying ants were spotted throughout Metro Detroit Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
The ants reportedly pop up for a day or so at the end of the summer to breed, WDIV reported. It’s unclear if that’s what the bugs spotted in West Michigan were doing.
There were also similar flying ant swarm reports recently in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
Jessica Howard
My neighbor and I were outside and were talking about this too as we were getting swarmed! This was in Byron Center.
Judy Stubleski
I usually see them every year in Muskegon, This year, I’m in Lansing and there were 4 “colonies” in Mom’s little back yard alone! Don’t think I’ve ever seen quite so many!
Jo
I walked my dog and kept running into a a bunch of little swarms. They reminded me more of fruit flies than ants. Very annoying. This was around Peerpointe, Prariepointe and Dew Pointe SE.