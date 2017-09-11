Swarms of flying insects reported throughout West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Swarms of flying bugs seen around West Michigan are creating a buzz on social media.

Several people took to Facebook Monday to talk about the swarms, which were reported throughout Kent and Ottawa counties.

People reported seeing the bugs, which some labeled as flying ants, in Grandville, Jenison and Allendale, among other locations.

The reports were similar to recent ones in Detroit. WDIV reports that swarms of flying ants were spotted throughout Metro Detroit Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

The ants reportedly pop up for a day or so at the end of the summer to breed, WDIV reported. It’s unclear if that’s what the bugs spotted in West Michigan were doing.

There were also similar flying ant swarm reports recently in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.