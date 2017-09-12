Crash closes 36th Street SE

Posted 9:45 AM, September 12, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 36th Street SE is closed in both directions at Giddings Avenue due to a serious crash.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m.  Injuries are reported.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

