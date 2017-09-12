Ex-boyfriend of missing Wyoming woman now facing new perjury charge

WYOMING, Mich. — The ex-boyfriend of a missing woman is now facing a new charge of Perjury.

Andrew Hudson is the ex-boyfriend of Ana Carrillo, the 35-year-old mother who has been missing for over a week. Her car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a Wyoming church.

Hudson and his father, Lyle Hudson, were both arraigned on charges related to the disappearance of Carrillo on Monday morning. Andrew was charged with lying to police, while Lyle was charged with felony perjury. Both men pleaded ‘not guilty.’ The judge set their bonds at $50,000.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Tuesday morning that Andrew Hudson is now facing an additional charge of Perjury. He is expected in court to face arraignment on the new charge at some point Tuesday.

Wyoming police officially named Andrew Hudson as a suspect in the disappearance of his Carrillo late Monday afternoon.