Missing woman’s ex-boyfriend almost held in contempt, faces new perjury charge

Posted 11:16 AM, September 12, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:24PM, September 12, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. -- The ex-boyfriend of a missing woman is now facing a new charge of perjury.

Andrew Hudson is the ex-boyfriend of Ana Carrillo, the 35-year-old mother who has been missing for over a week.  Her car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a Wyoming church.

Hudson and his father, Lyle Hudson, were both arraigned on charges related to the disappearance of Carrillo on Monday morning.  Andrew was charged with lying to police, while Lyle was charged with felony perjury.  Both men pleaded 'not guilty.'  The judge set their bonds at $50,000.

Ana Marie Carrillo

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Tuesday morning that Andrew Hudson is now facing an additional charge of Perjury. He is expected in court to face arraignment on the new charge at some point Tuesday.

Wyoming police officially named Andrew Hudson as a suspect in the disappearance of his Carrillo late Monday afternoon.

1 Comment

  • Brian

    Perjury? I am out of the loop on this story and have clearly missed how ‘perjury’ has been committed. Obstruction, probably; douchebaggery, withot a doubt. Can anyone fill me in on th perjury allegation?

    Reply