Fennville football coach suspended for grabbing player

Posted 8:12 PM, September 12, 2017, by

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A high school football coach is suspended after forcibly grabbing one of his players during a game.

Fennville Public Schools issued a statement saying Head Coach Brian Sackett will be suspended from coaching the next two football games. The suspension follows an incident Sept. 8 at a game in Coloma, where the school district says he grabbed a player by the “V” of his shoulder pads and forced him toward the bench.

Superintendent Jim Greydanus said the incident happened after an “intense interaction on the field between teams.” Moments after the incident, Sackett apologized to the player and encouraged him to get back into the game when he was ready.

Assistant coaches will be leading the team while Sackett serves his suspension.

1 Comment