Ferris State excited for home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The Ferris State football team will play its 1st home game of the 2017 season Saturday night against Northern Michigan (0-1).

"We had more urgency last Saturday than we've had in a long time" head coach Tony Annese said. "It just seemed like we were really ready to play and last year early in the year we would have a lot of simple mistakes, a lot of missed assignments and we rolled through that game with very missed assignments. So I feel very comfortable with where we are and hope to every grow every week now."

The Bulldogs beat Findlay on the road last Saturday behind 422 total yards and 5 touchdowns from senior quarterback Reggie Bell.