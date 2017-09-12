One person overcome by fumes at NW Grand Rapids chemical plant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One person was overcome by fumes in a minor incident at a Grand Rapids chemical manufacturer.

The incident was reported at Haviland Enterprises at 421 Ann Street NW at about 1:30 p.m. The company makes chemicals for swimming pools and other needs.

Grand Rapids Fire Battalion Chief Bruce Veldkamp tells FOX 17 that there was a small release of ammonia hydroxide while crews were unloading a truck at the plant. The release happened inside the building and there were no safety concerns to the neighborhood. One employee was taken to the hospital for observation.

About 30 employees were evacuated from the plant as a precaution. Veldkamp says all safety procedures were followed, everyone was accounted for and the neighborhood was not in any danger.

Fire and hazmat crews have cleared the scene and employees have gone back to work.