Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin push minimum wage hike in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be in Michigan this week advocating for and raising money for a 2018 ballot initiative to increase the state’s minimum wage.

Their events come days after the One Fair Wage ballot drive was announced by a group advocating for restaurant workers.

The measure would gradually raise what’s now an $8.90 hourly minimum wage to $12 in 2022. The lower minimum wage for tipped employees would eventually equal the regular minimum wage, too.

Organizers need hundreds of thousands of voter signatures to make the ballot.

Fonda and Tomlin will host public events at Kalamazoo College Tuesday, Wayne State University Thursday and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor Friday. Private events also are scheduled, including fundraisers costing up to $1,000 per ticket.