Kalamazoo Valley Community College president plans to retire

Posted 1:01 PM, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:02PM, September 12, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The longtime president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College plans to retire.

Marilyn Schlack, from KVCC website

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that 81-year-old Marilyn Schlack, who has held the post since 1982, submitted a letter of retirement at the school’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday.

Schlack says in an email to faculty and staff that “innovation and the pursuit of excellence are both an expectation and a tradition” at the school. She says it’s time for her to seek new opportunities.

Schlack came to Kalamazoo Valley Community College in 1974 to serve as an associate dean. The date of her retirement will depend on when a replacement is found.

